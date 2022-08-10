Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Novavax by 3,018.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,839,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 38,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Novavax Trading Down 29.6 %

NVAX stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

