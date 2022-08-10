iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT stock opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

