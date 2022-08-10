Lincoln National Corp Acquires 70 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.60.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.69 and its 200 day moving average is $267.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

