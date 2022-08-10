Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

