Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ecoark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecoark by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecoark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecoark in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecoark by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 129,299 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecoark Stock Performance

Shares of ZEST stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Ecoark Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

