Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DEA opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.