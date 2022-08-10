Lincoln National Corp Has $594,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 3.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

