iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REZ stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72.

