Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $132,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 212,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 109,372 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

