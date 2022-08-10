Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

SEMR opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.86. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,233 shares in the company, valued at $26,468,876.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,092 shares of company stock worth $2,156,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

