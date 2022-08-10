Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Upstart were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Upstart by 7,328.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 64.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.