Lincoln National Corp Makes New $568,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,126 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

