Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.