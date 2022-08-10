Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.11% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

NYSE NGS opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,890 shares of company stock worth $115,404. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

