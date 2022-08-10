Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

