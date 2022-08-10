Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 52,098 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

