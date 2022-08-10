Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average is $242.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

