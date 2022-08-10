Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,668,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

