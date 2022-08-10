Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 109.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.