Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,006 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 785,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

