Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 6,292 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

argenx Stock Up 2.0 %

argenx Company Profile

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $374.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $387.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.51 and a 200-day moving average of $318.37.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.