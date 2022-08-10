Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,172,000 after buying an additional 174,794 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,482,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

BAM stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

