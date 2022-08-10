Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

