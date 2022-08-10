Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,368 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

