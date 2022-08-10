AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.41% of AvidXchange worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

