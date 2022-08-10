Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 46,186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,186 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

