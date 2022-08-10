The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

TRV opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

