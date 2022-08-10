Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.