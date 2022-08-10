Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,149 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
