Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,149 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $231.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.