Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

HSY opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average is $213.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

