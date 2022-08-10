iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

