iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.