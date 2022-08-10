Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.05 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.