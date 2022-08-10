Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

