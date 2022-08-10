Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.