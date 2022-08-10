Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

