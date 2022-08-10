Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 4,561 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

