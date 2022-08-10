2,222 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,699,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

