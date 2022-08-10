Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Asana worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 48.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana Stock Down 7.2 %

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.