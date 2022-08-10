Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $419.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.15 and a 200 day moving average of $326.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.