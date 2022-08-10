Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Signature Bank worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

