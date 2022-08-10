Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.17. Paya shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,868 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paya

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.75 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.