Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $17.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 18,128 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 535,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

