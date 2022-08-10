Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.8 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

LOGI stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $109.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.