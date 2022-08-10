Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

