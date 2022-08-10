Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

