Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.