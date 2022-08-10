Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,894 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $345.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.07. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.88.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

