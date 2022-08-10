Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.39 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
