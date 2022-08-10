Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 788,169 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,320.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.