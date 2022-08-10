Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

